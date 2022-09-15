Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

