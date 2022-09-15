Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,409,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

