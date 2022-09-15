Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Equities research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,409,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Clearfield by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,978,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 395,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

