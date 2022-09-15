Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

CWEN opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

