Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,180 ($26.34).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.7 %

CCH opened at GBX 1,943 ($23.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,965.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,779.78. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,706 ($32.70). The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,506.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

About Coca-Cola HBC

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,957 ($23.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,154.98). Insiders have bought 649 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,259 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.