Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price objective on Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
