Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.82%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $5.18 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price objective on Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

