Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CODA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coda Octopus Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

