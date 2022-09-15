Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 5.4 %
CODA stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.31. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coda Octopus Group (CODA)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.