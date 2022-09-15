Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COHU. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Cohu stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Cohu has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cohu by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

