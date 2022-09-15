CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Tops $19.26 Million

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $19.26 million and approximately $31,454.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00057038 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00076708 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

