Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Colicity Stock Performance

Colicity stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16. Colicity has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.