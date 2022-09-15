Color Platform Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $214,076.31 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,774.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00597795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00264871 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

