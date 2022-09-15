ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $1.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unidef (U) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,971,394,950 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

