Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.47 on Monday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $51,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,831 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,989,878 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,322,000 after purchasing an additional 231,651 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,305 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,618,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

