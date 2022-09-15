Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 2347955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

