Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.75

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $34.52. Community Financial shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 2,577 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $195.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

