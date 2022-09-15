Comparing Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) & Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) and Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Adara Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Core & Main shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Core & Main and Adara Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core & Main 1 4 5 0 2.40 Adara Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Core & Main presently has a consensus price target of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.62%. Given Core & Main’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Adara Acquisition.

This table compares Core & Main and Adara Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core & Main $5.00 billion 1.22 $166.00 million $1.03 24.02 Adara Acquisition N/A N/A $3.24 million N/A N/A

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Adara Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Core & Main and Adara Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core & Main 4.05% 19.33% 7.77% Adara Acquisition N/A -87.52% 2.72%

Risk and Volatility

Core & Main has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adara Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Core & Main beats Adara Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Adara Acquisition

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

