Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 9.2%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.44 and last traded at $38.44. 43,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 277,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -27.65%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,196.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 33,567 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 80,586 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

