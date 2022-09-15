Compound Dai (CDAI) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Compound Dai has a market capitalization of $555.60 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Compound Dai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Dai Coin Profile

Compound Dai launched on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 coins. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

