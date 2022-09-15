Compound Hits One Day Volume of $111.39 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Compound has a total market cap of $404.92 million and $111.39 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $55.72 or 0.00283580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00134234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005289 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000494 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.