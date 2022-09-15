Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

