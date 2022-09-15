Comstock (NYSE:LODE) vs. Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Head-To-Head Survey

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Braskem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 45.78 -$24.58 million ($0.78) -0.64 Braskem $19.58 billion 0.26 $2.59 billion $3.09 3.61

Volatility and Risk

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comstock has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braskem has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock and Braskem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Braskem 2 3 2 0 2.00

Braskem has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 190.58%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Comstock.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Braskem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -5,374.51% -19.39% -14.44% Braskem 5.91% 51.71% 5.04%

Summary

Braskem beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

