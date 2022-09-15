Conceal (CCX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,046.00

Conceal (CCX) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $13,046.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019782 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,197,734 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment.Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

