Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $287.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

