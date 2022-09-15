ContentBox Market Cap Tops $407,504.31 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $407,504.31 and $69,920.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00094267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00072823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

