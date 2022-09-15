Contentos (COS) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

Contentos (COS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $26.55 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005474 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063449 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00076937 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,492,604 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.