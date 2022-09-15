CONTRACOIN Trading Up 31.7% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $66,447.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

