Contrasting Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) and SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of SciSparc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Evofem Biosciences has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciSparc has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 SciSparc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1,649.51%. Given Evofem Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evofem Biosciences is more favorable than SciSparc.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and SciSparc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences -1,821.05% N/A -513.13% SciSparc N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and SciSparc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences $8.24 million 3.17 -$205.19 million ($19.59) -0.02 SciSparc $1.99 million 0.50 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

SciSparc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evofem Biosciences.

Summary

Evofem Biosciences beats SciSparc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy. The company has an agreement with Procaps to develop and commercially manufacture SCI-110 and CannAmide, a palmitoylethanolamide oral tablet in soft gel capsule form. It also has an agreement with the Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research to examine the potential role of SCI-210 for the treatment of status epilepticus; and The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's to conduct a phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of SCI-110 in patients with Alzheimer's disease and agitation. The company was formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and changed its name to SciSparc Ltd. in January 2021. SciSparc Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

