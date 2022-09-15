Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) and Its Competitors

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navitas Semiconductor -55.52% -58.81% -25.12% Navitas Semiconductor Competitors -59.24% -14.75% 0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Navitas Semiconductor $23.74 million -$152.68 million -6.15 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 18.03

Volatility & Risk

Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. Navitas Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Navitas Semiconductor Competitors 1663 7699 16130 579 2.60

Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor rivals beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.