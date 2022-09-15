Contrasting Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) and Its Competitors

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Navitas Semiconductor to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Navitas Semiconductor
|-55.52%
|-58.81%
|-25.12%
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|-59.24%
|-14.75%
|0.17%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Navitas Semiconductor
|$23.74 million
|-$152.68 million
|-6.15
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|$3.70 billion
|$765.37 million
|18.03
Volatility & Risk
Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
22.7% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navitas Semiconductor and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Navitas Semiconductor
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|Navitas Semiconductor Competitors
|1663
|7699
|16130
|579
|2.60
Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 34.20%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than its rivals.
Summary
Navitas Semiconductor rivals beat Navitas Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
