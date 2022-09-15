Contrasting Spire Global (SPIR) & The Competition

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spire Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 144 456 618 19 2.41

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 299.25%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 60.82%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -69.45% -64.39% -11.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -2.53 Spire Global Competitors $3.31 billion -$824.37 million -1.69

Spire Global’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global competitors beat Spire Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

