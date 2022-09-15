ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

CNVVY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 285 ($3.44) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

About ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

