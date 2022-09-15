Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Convex CRV has a market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $14,916.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex CRV has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Convex CRV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex CRV alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.85 or 0.19180546 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00840955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021054 BTC.

Convex CRV Coin Profile

Convex CRV launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex CRV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex CRV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex CRV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.