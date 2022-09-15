Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

COOK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

