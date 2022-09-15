Copiosa Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.04 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $64,013.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021011 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
