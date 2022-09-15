Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNM stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22.

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,610.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 27.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

