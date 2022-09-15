Cormark Lowers Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

