Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200-day moving average of $195.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

