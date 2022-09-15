Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day moving average is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

