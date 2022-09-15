Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,223,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 187,608 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

