Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. UBS Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

