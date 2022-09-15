Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 3,773 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.61. The firm has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

