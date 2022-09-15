Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 298 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

