Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 43,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

EPD opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

