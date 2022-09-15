Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Corning has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

