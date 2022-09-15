Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTVA. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.13.

CTVA stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

