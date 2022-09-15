Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.