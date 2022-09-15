Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

Shares of TSE:CJR.B opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.99. The company has a market cap of C$544.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.88.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

