CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in CoStar Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

