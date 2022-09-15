Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

