Counterparty Reaches Market Cap of $9.58 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $50,158.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $3.67 or 0.00018467 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Counterparty has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 626% against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.07 or 0.12475533 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00835644 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00169191 BTC.
Counterparty Profile
Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,600,096 coins and its circulating supply is 2,613,892 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Counterparty
