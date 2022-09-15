Covalent Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $2.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The official website for Covalent is www.covalenthq.com.

Buying and Selling Covalent

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

