Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $16.37 on Top Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $16.37 or 0.00082672 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.